Granlund (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Granlund, who was injured in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to Chicago, won't eligible to return until at least Jan. 27 against Buffalo. He has accumulated five goals, 29 points, 73 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and 36 hits over 38 games this season. The Sharks will get back Logan Couture (lower body) and Nico Sturm (middle body) in Saturday's contest against Anaheim, which should help soften the blow of losing Granlund.