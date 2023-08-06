San Jose acquired Granlund on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with Pittsburgh and Montreal.

The Sharks also received Jan Rutta and a 2024 first-round pick, which is top-10 protected, from the Penguins in the trade. Additionally, San Jose received Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens in the deal. Erik Karlsson was shipped to the Penguins in the move, and the Sharks will retain $1.5 million of his contract annually for the next four seasons. Granlund could end up as San Jose's third-line center going into the 2023-24 campaign.