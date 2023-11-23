Hoffman scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Kraken.

A bounce off the end boards came to Hoffman, who had an open net and didn't miss, breaking up Joey Daccord's shutout bid with 4:28 left in the game. The Sharks have played poorly, but they've been shut out just three times this season. Hoffman has scored all four of his goals over the last four contests, and he's added one helper, 20 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 18 appearances.