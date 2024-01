Hoffman managed an assist and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Hoffman snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 34-year-old winger has held onto a middle-six role lately, but his lack of offense and playing on a poor team keeps him out of the picture in fantasy. For the season, Hoffman has 13 points, 44 shots and a minus-13 rating over 37 appearances.