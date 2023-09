Hoffman (arm) practiced with the Sharks on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Hoffman, who San Jose acquired on Aug. 6 as part of a three-team trade involving Montreal and Pittsburgh, scored 14 goals and 34 points in 67 outings in 2022-23. He missed the last game of the 2022-23 campaign because of his arm injury. Hoffman skated on a line with Filip Zadina during Thursday's practice.