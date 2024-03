Hoffman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and won't be available against the Flyers on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Hoffman is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Kevin Labanc, who could also move into Hoffman's spot with the No. 2 power-play unit. Depending on how long the 34-year-old Hoffman is on the shelf, he could be in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the first time since 2013-14 when he played in just 25 NHL games.