Hoffman posted an assist in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Hoffman helped out on a Thomas Bordeleau goal in the first period. The helper was Hoffman's first point as a Shark. He's added two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over two contests while skating in a middle-six role. He's also seeing time on the first power-play unit, one that the Sharks have played around with using five forwards. If that continues, Hoffman should get plenty of chances to contribute with the man advantage.