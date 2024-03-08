Hoffman scored a goal in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Islanders.

Despite the Sharks trading away Anthony Duclair before the contest, Hoffman remained in a fourth-line role. The 34-year-old Hoffman has four points over his last five contests despite his limited ice time. He's now at 10 tallies, 22 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 60 appearances. While he's trending up on offense, the lack of quality throughout the Sharks' lineup makes the winger's surge unlikely to last much longer.