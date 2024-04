Hoffman will miss the final two games of the season due to an undisclosed injury, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Hoffman will finish the season having collected 10 goals, 23 points and an ugly minus-21 rating through 66 contests. The 34-year-old winger is set to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he'll likely need to settle for a short-term deal and a bottom-six role in order to see regular NHL time in 2024-25.