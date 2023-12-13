Hoffman notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Hoffman has two goals and two helpers over his last four games. The 34-year-old winger is up to 12 points, 33 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances this season. Hoffman continues to see time in the bottom six and on the second power-play unit, so there's not much of a reason to be optimistic that he'll find another level on offense.