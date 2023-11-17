Hoffman scored two goals on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Hoffman's three goals this season have come over the last two games. His improved play has gotten him back into a middle-six role after a brief drop to the fourth line. The winger is up to four points, 18 shots, 13 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-9 rating through 16 contests. If he can find consistency, Hoffman could also earn more power-play time, which would put him on the fringe for standard fantasy formats.