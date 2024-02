Hoffman posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Hoffman snapped a three-game slump with the helper. He didn't score a goal in January, but the winger had six assists over 13 appearances during the month. His goal drought is up to 22 contests. Hoffman's at 18 points (four on the power play) with 58 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 49 contests, which has kept him from being much of a fantasy option this season.