Hoffman scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Hoffman tallied both goals in the third period, with the second of them tying the game with 39 seconds left in regulation. The winger had picked up just one assist over his previous six games. He's been stuck in a fourth-line role at even strength lately, which is fair since he hasn't been all that consistent. Hoffman has eight goals, three assists, three power-play points, 32 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 27 appearances.