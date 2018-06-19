Sharks' Mike Hoffman: Shipped off to California
Hoffman was brought in via trade -- along with Cody Donaghy and a 2020 fifth-round pick -- in exchange for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round selection.
Trading away Hoffman was inevitable in light of the allegations his fiance was harassing Erik Karlsson and his wife on social media. This was evident in Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion's statement; "Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice." The winger has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but the damage has already been done. For the Sharks, they get a player who has scored 20-plus goals in four straight seasons and has topped the 50-point mark in three consecutive years for a relatively low cost in Boedker and Bergman.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Fiancee has allegations of harassment of teammate's wife•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Dishes out three helpers•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Plays hero Friday•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Buries two in win over Bolts•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Collects two assists in Monday's win•
-
Senators' Mike Hoffman: Still waiting to wake up offensively•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...