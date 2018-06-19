Sharks' Mike Hoffman: Shipped off to California

Hoffman was brought in via trade -- along with Cody Donaghy and a 2020 fifth-round pick -- in exchange for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round selection.

Trading away Hoffman was inevitable in light of the allegations his fiance was harassing Erik Karlsson and his wife on social media. This was evident in Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion's statement; "Today's trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice." The winger has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but the damage has already been done. For the Sharks, they get a player who has scored 20-plus goals in four straight seasons and has topped the 50-point mark in three consecutive years for a relatively low cost in Boedker and Bergman.