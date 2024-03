Hoffman scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Hoffman's first since Dec. 10, a span of 28 games in which he had just seven helpers. The winger hasn't found much success with the Sharks, to the point that he's spent large chunks of the campaign in a bottom-six role. Hoffman has 20 points (six on the power play), 66 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 56 appearances.