Hoffman scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Hoffman tallied at 15:58 of the first period to end his 12-game point drought. The goal was his first as a Shark, though he's been bumped down the lineup during his slump. The 33-year-old winger has two points, 15 shots, 12 blocks, six PIM and a minus-10 rating through 15 appearances. Hoffman will need to get his offense going -- he's been a healthy scratch once already this season and could head back to the press box if he continues to struggle.