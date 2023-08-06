San Jose acquired Hoffman (arm) on Sunday as part of a three-team trade with Montreal and Pittsburgh.

The Sharks sent Erik Karlsson to Pittsburgh in the trade in exchange for the Penguins' 2024 first-round pick, Mikael Granlund and Jan Rutta. Hoffman, who comes with a $4.5 million cap hit for the 2023-24 season, notched 14 goals and 34 points in 67 games last year. He may line up on San Jose's first or second line this campaign and might see time on the top power-play combination. Hoffman missed the final contest of the 2022-23 season with an arm injury, but the 33-year-old forward could be ready for the start of training camp.