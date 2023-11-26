Hoffman scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Hoffman's heater continues -- he's netted all six of his goals and earned seven of his eight points over the last six games. He helped out on Ty Emberson's first-period marker before scoring the decisive goal himself in the third. Hoffman has added 24 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 20 appearances. If he can stay productive, he may get a long-term look in a first-line role.