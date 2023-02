Eyssimont scored a goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Eyssimont's six shots led all players in the contest. He scored late in the third period, tallying the final goal of the game. The 26-year-old forward hadn't gotten on the scoresheet through the first six games of February. He's at four tallies, 12 helpers, a plus-10 rating, 81 shots on net, 69 hits and 35 PIM through 36 outings between the Sharks and the Jets this season.