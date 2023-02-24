Eyssimont produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Eyssimont has a goal and an assist, as well as nine shots, over his last two games. The 26-year-old forward has looked solid in a middle-six role for the Sharks, typically playing alongside Logan Couture. Eyssimont has eight points through 18 contests with San Jose after producing five points in 19 outings with the Jets to begin the campaign. His place in the lineup should be fairly secure, and he could even take on more ice time if Timo Meier (upper body) is ultimately traded ahead of the March 3 deadline.