Eyssimont recorded two assists in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Eyssimont set up Timo Meier's tally in the first period to pick up his first point with San Jose before assisting on a Nick Bonino goal in the third. It's Eyssimont's first career multi-point game in his third appearance with the Sharks, who claimed him off waivers on Jan. 6 from Winnipeg. Eyssimont played 17:36 minutes in Monday's contests, including 2:09 on the power play. The 26-year-old forward could be worth a look if he continues to see this type of usage. Eyssimont has eight points (one goal, six assists) in 20 games this year.