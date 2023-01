Eyssimont scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

All three points came in a 12-minute stretch during the third period, giving the Sharks a 4-2 lead they somehow squandered. Since being claimed off waivers from the Jets earlier this month, Eyssimont has two multi-point performances in nine games but zero points in the other seven, giving the 2016 fifth-round pick one goal and five points with his new club.