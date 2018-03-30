Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Continues late-season surge
Boedker registered a goal and an assist during Thursday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.
The Daner has now collected eight goals and 10 assists through 22 games since mid-February. Boedker's also posted the solid offensive numbers from a secondary-scoring role. Still, considering his track record, it's probably wise to temper expectations heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
