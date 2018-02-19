Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Extends scoring streak
Boedker potted two goals in Sunday's 5-2 home win over the Stars.
Don't look now, but the Dane has goals in three straight games, having lit the lamp four times over that span. It seems that the enigmatic winger is finally starting to get comfortable in San Jose, so be sure to take full advantage of the run.
