Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Heading to Denmark for Worlds

Boedker will play for host Denmark at the IIHF World Hockey Championships, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Despite falling short against Vegas, Boedker finished the series strong with four points in the last four games. He'll be the fourth NHL addition to Team Denmark -- joining Frederik Andersen, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Frans Nielsen -- and will presumably be ready for the team's next contest Wednesday against Finland.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories