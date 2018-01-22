Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Leads charge with three-point night

Boedker scored twice and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

Boedker was credited with the game-winning goal on the power play in a convincing 6-2 victory. The 28-year-old hasn't had a great season overall, but he's scored four times in his last five games and saw 17:07 of ice time Sunday -- the most he's seen since the season opener. Boedker has just 15 points through 38 games, but if he continues seeing power-play time, he could be worth an add in some deep leagues.