Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Misses warmups, effectively ruled out

Boedker (undisclosed) wasn't on the ice for warmups Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports. This means the winger will miss the night's home contest versus the Wild.

Despite seeing close to an eight-percent uptick in 5-on-5 shifts in the offensive zone compared to last season, Boedker will be hard-pressed to exceed his 26-point output from last season, especially since he's about to sit out for the fifth consecutive game. The Sharks won't play again until Thursday's road clash in Calgary, which hopefully affords the Dane enough time to get into playing shape.