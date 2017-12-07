Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Moves to IR
Boedker (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
The Danish winger will be eligible to return for Saturday's home game against the Senators. Boedker had plenty of fanfare as the Coyotes' eighth overall pick in the 2008 draft, but nowadays he's firmly planted in a bottom-six role and is no lock to reach double digits in the points column by the end of the calendar year.
