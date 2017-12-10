Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Not playing Saturday

Updating a previous report, Boedker (undisclosed) is not playing Saturday's game against Ottawa and is still listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Sharks' official Twitter account had listed Boedker as in the lineup for Saturday's contest, but it turns out that he had not actually been activated from injured reserve. The Dane's next chance to play will come Sunday against Minnesota, though there's no clear indication at this point as to when he'll be back.