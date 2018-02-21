Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Pushes goal streak to four

Boedker scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Boedker's goal with 4:06 left to play in the second gave his team a 3-1 lead and turned into the game-winner when the hosts managed to draw back within one. He's been scalding hot of late with five goals over the past four games.

