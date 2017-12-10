Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Ready to play Saturday
Boedker (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Senators.
Although he was still listed on injured reserve early in the day, it turns out that Boedker is in fact ready to return following a three-game absence. The Danish winger is slated to skate on San Jose's second line alongside Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture, and Boedker will look to build upon the modest seven points he has posted thus far in the campaign.
