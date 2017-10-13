Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Registers man-advantage helper
Boedker generated a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 home win over the Sabres.
The Danish speedster is on a two-game points streak after his uninspiring performance in the season opener. He's averaged 15:38 in the early going, which is over a minute more than he garnered over 81 games with Team Teal last season. Expect Boedker to be counted on more heavily now that franchise points leader Patrick Marleau is with Toronto.
More News
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Available to Golden Knights•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Two points in Game 5 loss•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Stays late on ice Monday•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Scratched for Game 3•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Sets up two goals Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Tallies assist Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...