Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Registers man-advantage helper

Boedker generated a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 home win over the Sabres.

The Danish speedster is on a two-game points streak after his uninspiring performance in the season opener. He's averaged 15:38 in the early going, which is over a minute more than he garnered over 81 games with Team Teal last season. Expect Boedker to be counted on more heavily now that franchise points leader Patrick Marleau is with Toronto.