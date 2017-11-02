Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Registers two-point night

Boedker tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Nashville.

Boedker ended a nine-game goalless streak when he went top shelf against Pekka Rinne during 4-on-4 action. Despite logging 4:49 of ice time on the man advantage, neither of the winger's two points were scored on the power play. The Dane will hope to avoid starting another extended goal drought when the Sharks face off against Anaheim on Saturday.