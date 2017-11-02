Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Registers two-point night
Boedker tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Nashville.
Boedker ended a nine-game goalless streak when he went top shelf against Pekka Rinne during 4-on-4 action. Despite logging 4:49 of ice time on the man advantage, neither of the winger's two points were scored on the power play. The Dane will hope to avoid starting another extended goal drought when the Sharks face off against Anaheim on Saturday.
More News
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Registers man-advantage helper•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Available to Golden Knights•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Two points in Game 5 loss•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Stays late on ice Monday•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Scratched for Game 3•
-
Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Sets up two goals Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...