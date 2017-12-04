Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Remains sidelined

Boedker's (undisclosed) status ahead of Monday's tilt against Washington remains unchanged, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Boedker was a surprise absence from Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay and will miss his second straight outing. Considering the winger had tallied a mere one point in 12 games prior to getting hurt, fantasy owners probably should look for other options in all but the deepest of formats. Recently promoted Marcus Sorensen could get a look during Boedker's stint in the press box.