Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Returns to bottom-six role

Boedker logged a minus-1 rating in 8:17 of ice time during Monday night's loss to the Oilers.

Boedker returned to his role in the Sharks' bottom six without much fanfare and is still the owner of just seven points this season. He is throughly off the fantasy radar.

