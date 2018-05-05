Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Scores two points in loss

Boedker was part of a third-period comeback that ultimately fell just short, as he scored a goal and set up another in a 5-3 loss to Vegas on Friday in Game 5.

Boedker finished the year hot and has kept that up during the playoffs, striking for points in three consecutive games in this series. Historically, Boedker averages a point every two games in the playoffs, and it seems that's a reasonable expectation with his ice time up around 14 minutes a night.