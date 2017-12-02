Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Sitting with mystery ailment

Boedker is dealing with an undisclosed ailment which will prevent him from suiting up against the Lightning on Saturday, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Until Boedker has a chance to be reevaluated, the Dane can be considered day-to-day. This opens the door for prospect Danny O'Regan to slot back into the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch Friday night.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories