Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Slated to return

Boedker (undisclosed) is projected to be in the lineup against the Oilers on Monday.

Boedker technically remains on injured reserve, but appears ready to suit up following his seven-game absence. The winger's return couldn't come for at a better time as Logan Couture (concussion) has already been ruled out versus Edmonton.

