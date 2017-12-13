Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still day-to-day
Boedker (undisclosed) remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This news isn't enough to rule Boedker out for the next game, but it sure doesn't look promising. The Dane will cost the Sharks a cool $4 million per season through 2019-20, but with seven points in 24 games, he's looked like a shell of the player who went eighth overall (by the Coyotes) in the 2008 draft.
