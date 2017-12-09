Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still on IR

Boedker (undisclosed) remains on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

This news isn't as gloomy as it may seem for Boedker, as he's already been out for seven days, and therefore, eligible to return as soon as he's healthy. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's home game against the Wild.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories