Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still tending to injury

Boedker (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup Friday night versus the Canucks since the Sharks have announced they won't make any changes among the skaters from their last game.

It's not unreasonable to drop Boedker if you've been counting on him in fantasy and really need the extra roster spot. He's about to miss his seventh consecutive contest, and it's not like he was turning heads in the fantasy realm when healthy, either. We're talking seven points (three goals, four assists) along with a minus-4 rating through 24 games. Especially in some of the shallower leagues, you can probably dig around for someone on waivers that is just as valuable as the Danish winger.