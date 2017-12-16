Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Still tending to injury
Boedker (undisclosed) will remain out of the lineup Friday night versus the Canucks since the Sharks have announced they won't make any changes among the skaters from their last game.
It's not unreasonable to drop Boedker if you've been counting on him in fantasy and really need the extra roster spot. He's about to miss his seventh consecutive contest, and it's not like he was turning heads in the fantasy realm when healthy, either. We're talking seven points (three goals, four assists) along with a minus-4 rating through 24 games. Especially in some of the shallower leagues, you can probably dig around for someone on waivers that is just as valuable as the Danish winger.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...