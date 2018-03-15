Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Tallies two assists

Boedker had two assists in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

Even with these two helpers, Boedker only has 30 points in 62 games. However, a lot of the Dane's production has come recently. Over his last 14 games he's tallied 13 points.

