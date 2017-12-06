Sharks' Mikkel Boedker: Unavailable Thursday

Boedker (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Boedker's stint on the injury report will extend to three games with Thursday's matchup. The winger tallied a mere one point in his 12 outings prior to getting hurt, so his absence is unlikely to be felt in all but the deepest of formats. Even in leagues that utilize ancillary stats, the Dane will offer minimal fantasy value for hits (16), blocks (seven) or shots (29).