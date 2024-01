Russell (undisclosed) was activated from season-opening injured reserve and reassigned to AHL San Jose on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

The 22-year-old had been sidelined for the first three months of the campaign with the injury. Russell signed his entry-level contract in May of 2022. He played just two games last season with ECHL Wichita, but he'll nonetheless move up one level in 2023-24.