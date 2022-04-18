Bonino scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Bonino set up a Matt Nieto goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. The goal was Bonino's first shorthanded point since the 2018-19 campaign, though he's often involved in penalty killing. The 33-year-old forward has 12 goals, 10 assists, 125 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a minus-24 rating in 73 appearances this season. He's notched four goals and a helper in eight games in April.