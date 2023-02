Bonino scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Bonino ended his five-game slump with a first-period tally to tie the game at 1-1. The 34-year-old forward has scored at least 10 goals in seven straight seasons and nine of his last 10 campaigns. He's up to 19 points, 84 shots on net, 73 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 57 outings overall, playing mainly in a middle-six role.