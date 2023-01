Bonino scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Bonino had gone 11 games without a goal, though he managed three assists in that span. His second-period tally got the Sharks on the board in a back-and-forth contest. The 34-year-old is at five tallies, 12 points, 54 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 40 outings as a mainly defensive forward in the Sharks' middle six.