Bonino scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Bonino had picked up three assists in 16 games since the start of November before finally getting his first goal of the year Sunday. The 34-year-old has four points, a minus-7 rating, 26 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and eight PIM in 25 outings overall. He's more of a defensive center, so there's little reason to track his production in most fantasy formats.