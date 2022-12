Bonino scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Bonino went from goalless to four-game scoring streak in a little over a week. The 34-year-old continues to thrive on the Sharks' second line, where he can play a steady two-way game. He's up to four goals, eight points, 35 shots, 40 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 28 contests overall.