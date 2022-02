Bonino scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Andrew Cogliano's strong forecheck allowed Bonino to step up for the Sharks' lone goal at 10:17 of the third period. The 33-year-old Bonino had gone four games without a point and 11 contests without a goal entering Sunday. He's up to six tallies, 12 points, 73 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating in 47 outings overall. He's regularly served as the Sharks' third-line center.